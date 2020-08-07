Iowa State Recreation Services has provided updates regarding face coverings at Iowa State recreations facilities.
Beginning on Monday, face coverings are now required to worn at all times while inside State Gym.
Face coverings will also be required at all times in Lied Recreation Center.
Face coverings will now be required to be worn inside Beyer Hall, except in the pool as face coverings are not required for swimmers in the water at Beyer Pool.
All Rec Servcices facilities will operate at a reduced capacity, due to social/physical distancing recommendations.
Up to date capacity (at State Gym since its the only Rec Services building open), can be found at this link.
All information on the re-opening of Rec Services in the fall can be found on this page.
