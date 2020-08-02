In a press release, Iowa State Recreation Services has announced its plans for its buildings, services, intramural clubs and guidelines in place for the fall 2020 semester.
Beginning on Aug. 17, State Gym and Beyer Hall will be open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday through Friday, Noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
Lied Recreation Center will have the same hours when it opens for workouts on Aug. 19.
At all facilities, "Face coverings are required when entering, exiting, and while moving about the facilities," according to the press release.
State Gym, which is currently open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, will implement this beginning Monday.
According to the release, "Face coverings may be removed only while exercising at designated spaces."
There will be additional guidelines in place for specific programs.
"Additional guidelines may be in place for specific program activities that require the use of face coverings," the press release said. "If the need for a spotter occurs, both participants are required to wear a face covering. Disposable masks will be available for members upon request if they do not have their own."
All facilities will have reduced capacity to "allow proper social/physical distancing.
At State Gym, Lied Recreation Center and Beyer Hall, certain equipment and areas will be available, but some equipment and areas will be closed off.
The administration office, badminton court, climbing wall, cardio and weight equipment; locker rooms and showers; pickleball, pool and table tennis will be available at State Gym.
The following services at State Gym will be closed, according to the release: the bouldering wall, day-use lockers, the diving platform in the pool, drinking fountains, gymnasiums for basketball and volleyball; the hot tub, tracks for running and walking; and water volleyball and basketball.
Beyer Hall will offer the athletic training room athletic locker rooms, athletic department training and equipment room, classrooms, functional training room for designated classes only, gymnastics room, IM t-shirt office, locker rooms, pool and storage areas available.
The basketball/volleyball courts, Beyer Weight Club Room, day-use lockers and racquetball/squash courts, will not be available at Beyer Hall.
At Lied Rec Center, "cardio equipment, weight equipment, badminton courts, locker rooms/showers, basketball courts for shooting, volleyball courts, turf field, bouldering wall," will be available according to the press release.
According to the press release, these services will not be available, "Upper and lower tracks, racquetball courts, TRX area, boxing room, steam rooms."
In addition to workout services being available, intramural sport activities are going to be available.
Four-on-four sand and indoor volleyball, the three-point contest, nine-ball pool, badminton singles and/0r doubles, bag toss, bowling, curling, disc golf, eSports, the IM Trivia Challenge (virtually) mini golf, pickleball (singles), softball, table tennis (singles and/or doubles) and tennis (singles and/or doubles).
According to the press release, "Sport Club plans are currently under review and will be announced prior to the start of the semester."
Rec Services is also offering Fitness Classes in-person, beginning Aug. 17.
"Virtual classes will still be offered, but are moving from Instagram IGTV to WebEx," the press release said. "This will allow us to continue to offer nearly as many classes as we have in past semesters, with a combination of in-person and online options."
The press release also says, "In-person classes will have limited capacity and may be offered at non-traditional locations to allow for proper social/physical distancing. For example, cycling and cardio classes will be offered in East State Gym and outdoor fitness classes will be offered east of Lied (weather permitting). Pay close attention to location when registering for in-person classes."
Personal training will also be offered.
"Online and in-person personal training sessions will be available," the press release said. "Trainers will adhere to thorough cleaning procedures and social/physical distancing practices."
The Iowa State outdoor recreation program will offer contactless curbside equipment rentals for canoes, stand-up paddle boards, and kayaks.
Climbing walls are going to be open, but with limited participants and some restrictions.
According to the press release, "Some day trips and workshops will be available this fall, including rock climbing and Wilderness First Aid."
All the information above is subject to change, according to Iowa State Rec Services.
