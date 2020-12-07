From Nov. 30 to Dec. 6, Iowa State reported 45 total positive COVID-19 test results.
In the report, Iowa State also issued a reminder to students that face coverings are still required on campus, as well as encouraged students at home to continue following Cyclones Care mitigation behaviors.
The weekly positivity rate was 3.35 percent. The overall positivity rate, not including move-in test results, is 8.8 percent.
Iowa State now has had 3,016 cases of COVID-19.
Of the new cases, four were faculty members, 13 were staff members and the remaining 28 were students.
There were 51 individuals in isolation over the week. There are 699 individuals in quarantine until Dec. 13.
No on-campus isolation rooms are currently in use. One on-campus quarantine room is occupied.
Iowa State has not received any reports of campus community member hospitalizations, but individuals are not required to report hospitalizations due to privacy laws.
COVID-19 test results will continue to be updated on Iowa State's COVID-19 dashboard through Winter Break, excluding university holidays.
