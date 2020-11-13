Friday afternoon, Iowa State Police sent out a crime notification alerting students to reports of a stolen vehicle at Jack Trice Stadium.
Vehicles around the car had also been burglarized.
The stolen and burglarized cars were reported to be in Lot S7, but ISU PD recommends that anyone parked around the area check on their vehicles.
The incidents were believed to have occurred overnight from Thursday to Friday.
Missing or vandalized belongings or any information relating to the incident can be directed to ISU PD at 515-294-4428.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa.
