The ISU Police Department (ISU PD) will be suspending its SafeRide services, ride-alongs and fingerprinting services due to growing concerns over COVID-19, according to a statement on Twitter this morning.
ISU PD will continue to have dispatchers answering phones and police officers responding to calls for service, according to the thread of tweets.
“Like many folks, most employees in police departments do not have the luxury of working from home,” ISU PD said in a tweet. “We are implementing additional precautions, & continue to evaluate the need and availability for more, to prevent the spread of this virus & safeguard our employees and community.”
SafeRide is a service for students and visitors on campus to request a ride during overnight and evening hours, according to the ISU PD’s website.
CyRide will continue to operate its full transit schedule as published with the exception of the 23 Orange Route, which will run at a reduced frequency while Iowa State’s courses are moved online between March 23 and April 3, according to a post on CyRide’s website.
Chris Crippen, assistant director for operations for CyRide, said CyRide will evaluate their plans for bus services after Spring Break next week.
“As of right now, we’re not planning on cutting anything yet,” Crippen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.