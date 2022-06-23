Editor's Note: This story will be updated as more information is provided.
The Iowa State Men's Hockey Club was suspended from all competitions for the upcoming 2022-23 academic year Thursday.
An Office of Student Conduct investigation found the club violated the Student Code of Conduct by hazing new members. Three team events required alcohol abuse, underage drinking or public humiliation of the club's new members, according to the summary of the investigation.
The Cyclone men's hockey club responded with a statement accusing the university's administration of using a broad definition of hazing to deliberately restructure the club, not protect its students.
The Office of Student Conduct found three events: "Rookie Parties," "Kangaroo Court" and "Rookie Run," targeted new members of the club and involved their ability to join, continue to participate in and elevate within the club.
The club denies any violation of the Student Code of Conduct.
"At no time was there any 'requirement,' implied or otherwise, of alcohol use in affiliation with the program," the club said in a statement signed by Cyclone men's hockey athletes, parents and Alumni.
According to the club's statement, the "Rookie Run" is mischaracterized in the university's investigation summary. The statement said that the "Mud Run" is a club tradition that every member of the club participates in.
The club is also subject to educational training and structural changes. Previously, the club ran through the Department of Recreation Services. The restructuring will require the club to be designated as a recognized student organization instead.
The club claims the university is using a "dubious" allegation of hazing to deliberately cause restructuring.
On May 4, The university announced it would be investigating the club, its organizational structure and oversight by Recreation Services. At that time, Iowa State University issued an interim suspension.
The university first received two reports alleging concerns April 4 and April 7.
A separate investigation by Internal Audit and University Human Resources concluded the Rec Services staff and men's hockey coaching staff lacked "understanding and appropriate oversight of student complaints and club finances."
Iowa State Student Affairs and the ISU Police Department were not available for an immediate statement on the matter.
The university sanctions imposed required the team to complete training, educational requirements and restructuring. If training and restructuring are completed by December 16, the club may resume practicing for the spring 2023 semester.
The club will restructure as a traditional student-led organization and complete anti-hazing and alcohol abuse training as a result of university sanctions.
If requirements are not met, the suspension from completion will be extended beyond the 2022-23 school year.
