An Iowa State marching band student designed a 3D printed clamp for instruments to hold members’ phones, making it easier to read sheet music on the field as the band learns shows.
Jack Evans is a graduate student majoring in mechanical engineering and administrative business and he plays the sousaphone in the marching band.
Over this past summer, Iowa State band director Christian Carichner reached out to Evans with a project in mind. Carichner wanted to transition the band to use less paper. Beforehand, the band was using paper drill sheets and music.
Evans tinkered with 3D printed designs of a phone clamp that attaches to the lyre of an instrument. A lyre is a clamp found on instruments that is typically used to hold the music book of a player.
After Evans finalized a production plan, he used Iowa State 3D printing labs to print around 250 clamps. The production took a total of 1,200 machine hours.
Every marching band member received one of these clamps for free at the start of the marching band season.
“Iowa State, especially the marching band and Mr. Carichner, are trying to push innovation,” Evans said.
This innovation opportunity was great for Evans. He has spent the last several weeks working out the kinks to create an even better product.
3D printing does come with some limitations; sometimes the material is fragile and breaks with use. Evan’s goal is to move to plastic injection molding to create an even better product. There is a great potential market in the band community for a product like this.
“I want it to be affordable for every band, no matter what age, or whether you’re in marching band or concert band,” Evans said.
Even though Evans was not compensated for his work, he said the project was a fun and innovative way for him to give back to the band program at Iowa State.
