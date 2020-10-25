Iowa State announced last week that it would be holding “The Great Iowa State MU Medallion Hunt.”
The event began Oct. 23 and will continue until Nov. 20. Clues will be released. Individuals that find the medallion first or find six out of the eight total medallions will win a prize.
Once a clue is posted, the medallion will be hidden for three to four days. Eight total medallions will be hidden over the course of the next four weeks. All medallions will be hidden in the Memorial Union in a public area.
Anyone is able to participate. Those who find medallions will also be entered to win a grand prize. The grand prize will be given out after the event ends Nov. 20, the Friday of Prep Week.
There are only three rules to the medallion hunt.
First, individuals who find medallions will only be able to win a prize and be entered for the grand prize once.
Second, hunters are not allowed to go anywhere that isn’t a public area (no offices, back hallways, maintenance and custodial areas, etc.)
The final rule states that medallions must be left where they are found. To report the medallion as ‘“found,” take a picture of the medallion and email it along with your name and contact information to lana1916@iastate.edu.
Even if you aren’t the first to find a medallion, you will still be entered in the grand prize drawing if you locate six out of eight.
Some medallions will also have information about discounts.
The medallion is 1.5 inches across and is gold on one side and black on the other. It has an engraving of three chess pieces.
CLUE 1:
"This is the first clue
There is a lot of pressure
Luckily at the MU
There is space for some leisure
Come down to a place
Where there is much to do
Past the soft red surface
You should walk on through
Wander to the back
By a man of great knowing
Let your arms rest
Relax in the glowing
Look high and look low
Look up and look down
Look left and look right
Take a seat and look around
Where am I?"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.