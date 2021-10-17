Iowa State University’s Homecoming, “Cy of the Storm,” kicked off Sunday with a parade on Main Street. The Homecoming festivities will continue until Saturday when the Iowa State football team plays Oklahoma State.
Madison Kosar, a senior studying event management, and Lauren Snyder, a junior studying event management, are two of the public relation chairs for Homecoming.
“We’re in charge of the apparel orders, the social media and the marketing side of Homecoming,” Snyder said.
Kosar and Snyder work with other committees throughout the year to get Homecoming events up and running. They promote the activities students and alumni are able to participate in.
“It's going to be a lot of fun this week. Make sure to come out and hangout,” Snyder said.
Monday
Food on Campus kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m, Monday through Friday on Central Campus. Monday's meal will be mac and cheese from Hy-Vee. To participate in the event, students are to buy a $5 Homecoming button from the Iowa State Bookstore, which will get them a free meal everyday.
The online bingo battle begins on Monday and will continue until Friday. The first bingo winner will receive a $20 ISU Bookstore gift card and an ISU prize pack. The next four winners will receive an ISU prize pack.
Cheer on teams at the the Homecoming Dodgeball Gold Tournament happening at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 18 at Lied Rec Center. The winning team will receive a tournament winner t-shirt and will be placed in a gift card raffle.
Tuesday
The Food on Campus meal will be veggie tacos with chips and salsa from Es Tas.
At 7 p.m. in Lied, the basketball tournament kicks off. The winning team will receive a tournament winner t-shirt and will be placed in a gift card raffle.
Wednesday
The Food on Campus will be pizza from Papa John’s.
Thursday
The Food on Campus will be chicken sandwiches from Chick-fil-A.
At 7 p.m. in the Memorial Union, the Mario Kart E-sports Gold Tournament will take place. The winner will receive a $100 gift card. Registration is $5 and closes Tuesday.
Friday
There is an honors and awards ceremony at 1:15 p.m. in Benton Auditorium.
The ISU Alumni Center will host a pep rally at 7 p.m., where they will honor yell-like-hell, spririt squad, ISU varsity marching band and Cardinal Court groups. Food will be offered from 5:30 to 7 p.m. while supplies last.
ExCYtement in the streets will be held from 8 to 10 p.m. Friday with different displays on Greekland. After, enjoy pancakes and a firework show at the Campanile for $3 afterwards.
Saturday
Support Iowa State’s football team at 2:30 p.m. against the Oklahoma State Cowboys.
More information about each event is located on the Iowa State University Alumni website.
