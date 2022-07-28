The 2023 recruiting class is shaping up to be the best in school history for Iowa State. Head coach Matt Campbell and the rest of the coaching staff have worked to bring in talent from the entire Midwest region.
Currently, Iowa State sits at No. 29 in the national recruiting rankings and 7th in the Big 12. While the core of the class is built on in-state talent, Iowa State has also brought in top athletes from bordering states.
Here are three highly rated out-of-state recruits that Cyclone fans need to keep an eye on for the 2022 high school football season.
Beni Ngoyi
42 INCH VERT! ended up getting all the sticks pic.twitter.com/U6VtRJUYFm— 𝐵𝑒𝓃𝒾 𝒩𝑔𝑜𝓎𝒾 📍 (@beni_ngoyi) March 22, 2022
Adding to an already loaded wide receiver class, Ngoyi will provide some length and speed. The three-star ranked as the No. 7 receiver out of Nebraska and just outside the top 100 players in his position.
Ngoyi’s size will be his most valuable asset for Iowa State. At 6 feet, 4 inches, Ngoyi will have an advantage over smaller defensive backs. At 180 pounds, he can also have some physicality when fighting for a ball or blocking downfield.
At Lincoln High School, Ngoyi averaged 51.9 yards per game and recorded six touchdowns last season, according to MaxPreps. Ngoyi has been a constant deep-ball threat for his team, often blowing past the secondary on deep routes. Even at his size, Ngoyi runs a 4.38 40-yard dash, making him difficult to cover on the perimeter.
With incoming four-star quarterback JJ Kohl, Ngoyi will provide the quarterback an opportunity to take shots downfield. He slots in well with Kai Black and Michael Parkes; the other two wide receiver commits in the class.
Ngoyi took official visits to Iowa State and Washington before his commitment. He also had offers from Kansas State, Kansas, Minnesota and Nebraska.
Trevor Buhr
Although Buhr is listed as a defensive line prospect and is a top 100 player in his position, Iowa State recruited him to fill in on the offensive line. Buhr’s size and strength will allow him to make an impact on either side of the ball.
He’ll bring a large frame and a strong physical upside for the Cyclones. Listed at 6 feet, 4 inches and 270 pounds, Buhr is already a commanding force on the field. His strength allows him to make an impact on both sides of the ball, laying out hard-hitting blocks on offense and getting to the quarterback quickly on defense.
While he played a combination of offensive and defensive line for Washington High School in Washington, Missouri, Buhr was recruited to Iowa State as an offensive lineman. He will be one of three offensive line commitments in this class, but with his experience on the defensive line, he is flexible enough to fit wherever the coaching staff needs him.
Iowa State had to overcome Iowa in a recruiting battle to secure Buhr, who took official visits to both schools. He also had offers from Illinois, Kansas and Kentucky, along with several other Power 5 schools.
@BuhrTrevor with an impressive 310lb power clean. pic.twitter.com/Irq9HrLciR— Jay Power (@WHS_JayPower) March 5, 2022
Before his arrival on campus, Buhr will have an opportunity to further improve his strength and explosiveness. He is currently benching 300 pounds, squatting 425 pounds and cleaning 310 pounds, according to his Hudl profile. With another year to develop, he can become an even greater presence on the field.
Carson Hansen
Listed as an athlete, Hansen is a 6-foot-1-inch 190-pound running back for Lakeville South High School in Lakeville, Minnesota. Hansen’s current measurables will provide Iowa State with physicality and flexibility.
Hansen’s 4.47-second 40-yard dash and 37-inch vertical display his raw athleticism, and with a 4.09-second pro agility drill, Hansen will be able to slot in wherever the Iowa State coaching staff needs him.
. @CarsonHansen21 maneuvers around the defense for the TOUDCHDOWN! @LSHSCougarsFB leads @tigerfarmington 22-0 at the half. Tune in for the second half at https://t.co/jpyRJehrVx pic.twitter.com/sVnXmBmyBb— Minnesota Prep Spotlight (@MNPrepSpotlight) September 25, 2021
Hansen has a tremendous amount of straight-forward speed and can make quick cuts when carrying the ball. Although he is being recruited as an athlete, Hansen rushed for 2,012 yards and 23 touchdowns in the 2021 season. He also gained 134 yards receiving and caught four touchdowns last season.
As a three-star athlete, Hansen was highly sought after by a collection of Power 5 and Group of 5 schools. He racked up 16 offers but took official visits to Iowa State, Kansas State and Colorado State.
In his senior season, Hansen will look to improve on his 2021 accolades, which include East Metro player of the year, All-State first team running back and all-district offensive player of the year, among others. He also won a 6A state title with his team and was Minnesota’s Gatorade player of the year for football.
