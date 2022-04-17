The Iowa State Faculty Senate will vote on a resolution to encourage flexible exam deadlines and attendance policies for Election Day in the upcoming meeting Tuesday.
Iowa State University voter turnout for students is 30-40 percent lower in midterm elections than in the presidential. In light of the Nov. 8 midterm election, this bill sponsored by the Liberal Arts and Science At-Large Senator Karen Kedrowski seeks to make it easier for students to vote on Election Day.
As the Russian Federation’s aggression persists, the Faculty Senate has taken up a bill to stand in solidarity with Ukraine. While acknowledging the thousands of civilian deaths and condemning the “brutal and barbaric attacks” by the Russian military, the resolution calls on the faculty to cease any cooperation with Russian businesses or organizations which finance the war.
It also calls on faculty to counteract Russian propaganda by “spreading correct information” while supplying accommodation and financial support to all those who have been impacted by the war.
Also on the Faculty Senate’s agenda for Tuesday:
Hear from Iowa State University President Wendy Wintersteen
Nominate the Senate secretary and council chairs
See a proposal to the Board of Regents to implement a new interdisciplinary design program for the College of Design
Vote on a proposal for the new global human science minor in the College of Human Science
This will be the Faculty Senate’s second meeting of April, with the final meeting of the year in May. The Senate will convene at 3:30 p.m. in the Sun Room at the Memorial Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.