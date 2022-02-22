The Catt Center for Women in Politics will be holding the lecture “Electing Madam Vice President: When Women Run Women Win,” over WebEx on Thursday.
Speaker Nichola D. Gutgold, Penn State Lehigh Valley professor of communication arts and sciences, will present her book of the same name.
“Nichola is a very well known scholar of political communication, especially women’s political communication, so it was an easy yes when she approached us to invite her to campus and share her book,” Karen M. Kedrowski, director of the Catt Center, said.
Viewers will be able to listen to Gutgold share 20 years’ worth of research and writing about women’s role in office and running for president.
In 2020, six women ran for president, the largest group of female candidates in an election and Gutgold will discuss their styles of communication and campaigning.
The lecture starts at 5:30 p.m. and will be on WebEx at https://bit.ly/3stmLBg.
