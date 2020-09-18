Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at age 87 after 27 years of service on the U.S. Supreme Court.
The Supreme Court announced Friday that her cause of death was “complications of metastatic pancreas cancer.”
Appointed in 1993 by President Bill Clinton, the “Notorious R.B.G.” served as the most senior member of the court’s liberal wing. Voting in favor of social issues such as abortion rights, same-sex marriage, voting rights, health care and immigration.
"Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature," Chief Justice John Roberts said according to NPR. "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence, that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tireless and resolute champion of justice."
Ginsburg was the second woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court following Sandra Day O’Connor. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said Ginsburg dedicated her life to passionately serving the U.S. through law.
“From caring for her family while working her way through law school to reaching the highest court in our land, she blazed a trail that inspires others to answer the call to serve,” Reynolds said in a tweet. “Her life of service deserves the utmost respect and admiration. My thoughts go out to her family and all who have been touched by the legacy she leaves behind.”
Her death also sparks the questions of who will be her successor. Mack Shelley, professor and chair of the political science department, said although this is a tragic event, Ginsburg’s death has been anticipated over the last few years due to her decline in health. Because of this, it is likely Republicans already know who their number one candidate is.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell announced Friday that the Senate mourns the passing of Ginsburg. In the same statement, McConnell said President Donald Trump will receive a vote on the floor of the United States Senate.
“By contrast, Americans reelected our majority in 2016 and expanded it in 2018 because we pledged to work with President Trump and support his agenda, particularly his outstanding appointment to the federal judiciary,” McConnell wrote. “Once again, we will keep our promise.”
Shortly after Ginsburg’s death, Sen. Joni Ernst released a fundraising email with the subject “The future of the Supreme Court is on the LINE!”
“Things like this don’t happen very often but they can be very momentous,” Shelley said. “They can change the tenor of court rulings and therefore public policy for a generation or so.”
