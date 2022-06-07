Editor's note: Numbers were pulled when roughly 79 percent of counties had reported their results.
Michael Franken, a retired Navy admiral, and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) of the Democratic and Republican parties, respectively, have won their respective senatorial primaries.
Democrats
Franken, formerly opposed by both Abby Finkenauer, who received 39.7 percent of the vote, and Glenn Hurst, who received 4.83 percent, won with 55.3 percent of the vote.
Franken ran for senate in the 2020 election with hopes of unseating U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA); however, he lost in the primary.
"My promise to you is I will care for those I’ve never met as much as those I know,” Franken said on Twitter. “That’s why we’re Democrats.”
Finkenauer ran for the U.S. House in 2020 but lost to Ashley Hinson, but served as representative in the house between 2019 and 2020. Her campaign centered around advocating for the working class.
Republicans
Less contested than the Democrat’s race, Jim Carlin, Grassley’s former opponent in the primary, received 26 percent of the vote, while Grassley received 73.8 percent of the vote.
Carlin, current state senator for the third district, had based his campaign on his Informed Choice Iowa rating, comparing his 4.9 rating to Grassley’s 1.4.
This is Grassley’s first challenge in the Republican primary since he was elected in 1980. In Grassley’s subsequent races following his initial election, Democratic candidates have failed to surpass 40 percent of the vote, leaving Grassley in the green with overwhelming margins.
Franken and Grassley will face off in the general election to be held in November.
(1) comment
The U.S. Senate Primary results are here, and that's not a sentence you're going to hear very often. Perhaps this is the most important U.S. You need to follow this roof painting and get more tips about paints. Senate primary of this election cycle and it's been flying under the radar. Here's my breakdown of what happened last night (yes, I stayed up for this) and I'll be your official source for
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.