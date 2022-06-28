An apartment on 4210 Lincoln Swing caught on fire Monday evening.
The Ames Fire Department responded to the fire at 6:30 p.m. at an apartment complex and found heavy smoke coming from a unit, according to a news release from the city. Emergency responders quickly located the fire and contained it to one room.
The occupant of the apartment wasn't home at the time of the fire, the release said. All of the residents in the of the 24-unit apartment were evacuated.
No one was injured. The estimated cost of the damages is $25,000, according to the release. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but is not considered suspicious.
The Ames Fire Department reminds all citizens that working smoke detectors save lives by alerting occupants of a fire and provide valuable time to escape," the release said. "Monthly checks will ensure they are operating correctly."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.