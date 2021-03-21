Iowa State Student Government election polls open Monday. Eleven of the seats on the ballot are represented by the United Residents Off-Campus (UROC). Allison Gates, a junior in criminal justice, is one of 11 candidates running to serve as a senator for the college.
What makes you as an individual qualified for this position in Student Government?
Some qualifications that I have include my involvement on campus, work ethic and my team leadership skills. As vice president of the Inter-Residence Hall Association, I am tasked with dealing with problems within the residence halls and figuring out ways to create a better environment for the residents. Personally, I love working with other people to collaborate and find the most efficient and beneficial way to get jobs done. Any job I am given, I strive to give it my all and get it done the best I can.
What are your goals and what do you want to accomplish in your potential position in Student Government?
One thing that I am very passionate about on campus is mental health. When it comes to mental health, Iowa State tends to fall a little short. A lot of people argue for better access to these services, I completely disagree. As someone who has tried to use these services, it's more of the quality. Through Student Government, I hope to use my position to see proactive change involving mental health on campus.
What needs to change in Student Government? What are some issues you think need to be addressed?
During my time with IRHA, we have dealt with Student Government a lot. A couple of things that stick out to me that could use some help are budgeting and outreach. Interestingly, Student Government actually came to IRHA for financial help. We are all having to deal with the ramifications of this pandemic and that is no excuse for not being able to use your money wisely. I hope to remind people of that. Also, I feel as though Student Government is just a funding organization. It could be so much more. Hopefully, I am able to impact Student Government in a positive way as a UROC senator.
How do you hope to represent your constituents?
What's really important is reaching out to my constituents to hear their voices. I sometimes feel as though this is forgotten and senators and people in Student Government assume their opinion is safe to say for everyone else. This isn't always the case and I plan to reach out to my constituents and hear their thoughts and implement those into legislation and meetings.
Why do you think it is crucial that UROC has an equal role in Student Government?
UROC is very crucial within Student Government because over half of Iowa State's student population lives off campus. Just because these people aren't living in residence halls or interacting in dining centers, they are just as much a part of our school community and deserve to be involved.
