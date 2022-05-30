The Ames Police Department are investigating an attempted murder after Mary Greeley medical staff treated a patient with a gunshot wound around midnight on Monday.
Officers followed up and found that the shooting occurred at the 600 block of South 17th Street a few minutes before the victim was brought to the hospital, according to a news release from the Ames Police Department.
As the investigation is ongoing, the victim's identity is withheld until family is notified. Their condition is not known, according to the release.
"We do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public," the release said.
More information regarding this incident can be forwarded to the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5533 or the Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.
