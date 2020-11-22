The Iowa Department of Public Health reported Iowa's total number of COVID-19 positive cases has increased to 210,494, with 2,192 deaths.
In Story County, cases have risen bringing the total of positive cases to 6,349. Story County's death toll remains at 19.
Following the escalation in positive cases, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a mask mandate after Iowa was declared a global hotspot, according to The Des Moines Register.
