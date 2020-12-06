The Iowa Department of Public Health reported that Iowa’s positive COVID-19 cases have reached 244,311 cases.
As well, 2,683 Iowans have died of coronavirus, as of Sunday.
Story County has reported a total of 7,136 positive cases and 25 deaths.
Front of Maple Hall election sight.
