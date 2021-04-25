The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) will meet virtually Monday to discuss funding allocation for graduate organizations.
The GPSS allocates funds to graduate and professional student organizations twice a year. The GPSS Finance Committee has reviewed all spring 2021 allocation requests and approved amounts for each organization.
The GPSS will also discuss reallocating money from the fall and spring socials to a spring ice cream event. The Senate is holding a spring event that will distribute vouchers for ice cream from the Iowa State Creamery. There were no formal social events this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The third bill to be discussed is Senate Bill S21-09, which involved adding required language to the GPSS’s governing documents to fulfill student organization requirements.
According to the bill, the language was changed during the 2020 Constitutional Review and was then rejected by student organizations because specific language has to be included.
The bill will add specific language to Articles 5 and 8 of the GPSS Constitution. Risk management language must also be added to the GPSS bylaws to fulfill Iowa State’s student organization requirements.
This will be the final GPSS legislative meeting of the 2020-2021 school year; however, senators will still be active until July 31. Committee meetings and Senate discussions will continue to take place over the summer.
The agenda and meeting minutes will be available on the GPSS website at gpss.iastate.edu/senate/meetings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.