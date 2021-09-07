Tuesday afternoon, the Iowa State Campus Crime released a notice of sexual assault taking place on campus.
The assault occurred in on Sept. 5 in Helser residence hall. The report stated the perpetrator was an acquaintance of the victim. This is the second case of sexual assault in Helser for the 2021 school year.
The Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistic Act requires all colleges and universities to disclose information regarding crime on campus.
Resources regarding victim information and support can be found through the Assault Care Center Extending Shelter and Support (ACCESS). Sexual assault and harassment victims can file complaints with Iowa State’s Title IX Coordinator at 515-294-7612.
