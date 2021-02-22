This article will continually be updated as more information is released.
Ross Hall will remain closed until further notice after a fire started in the custodial closet.
Police say one person was in the building at the time but they made it out safely.
Iowa State University Police and Ames Fire Department responded to the fire around 6:08 a.m. and the fire was out by 6:45 a.m., according to a university release. The building experienced smoke damage and there is an investigation taking place.
According to a release from the City of Ames, when firefighters entered the building they immediately encountered heavy, dark smoke throughout the entire first floor, with zero visibility.
Firefights quickly controlled and extinguished the fire while the smoke extended throughout the entire building. Estimates are not available at this time.
Beate Schmittmann, dean of the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, released a statement shortly after.
Instructors will inform students of any alternative arrangements. Classes scheduled to take place in Ross are now to meet online or at a different location.
Schmittmann explained that there is a lot of cleanup work to do and as a result the building may be inaccessible for a few days. Ross was constructed in 1973 and is home to multiple departments including:
English
Faculty Plan and Management
History
Iowa State University General Instructors
Iowa State University general use
IT Services CIO
Philosophy and religion
Political Science
The entire building is 85,753 total square feet and holds a combination of classrooms, faculty offices and conference rooms. According to the release, there is a lot of smoke that needs to be cleared out and the sprinkler system did not deploy.
Angie Hunt, the communications specialist for Iowa State University News Service, said because of the time Ross Hall was constructed, there were no sprinklers required at the time. Ross Hall was also in the process of construction. According to Hunt, the project in Ross is nearly complete and the cleanup should not disrupt their work.
When Schmittmann walked around the building Monday after the fire, she said there was soot on the walls and a strong smell of smoke and burned materials.
“My first thought this morning was — thank goodness this is happening very early in the morning when very few people should be in the building,” Schmittmann said in an emailed statement. “Another point of comfort is that we all know how to teach online — so moving classes from in-person to online is relatively smooth.”
