The Iowa State Daily Publication Board named Amber Mohmand as the summer Editor-in-Chief and Kate Kealey as the academic year Editor-in-Chief Wednesday night.
Mohmand is a fourth-year student in journalism and philosophy.
“I feel satisfied. I think everyone did such a wonderful job and the Daily would be in wonderful hands no matter what,” Mohmand said.
Mohmand hopes to continue to bring the newsroom together following the separation that occurred as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I hope that we can bring the newsroom together so that it’s a collaborative environment again. The pandemic separated us into individual people doing individual jobs,” she said.
Kealey is a junior in political science and journalism.
“I am excited to get to work,” she said. “This is a position I've worked towards my entire college and high school careers.”
“I am going to make the Iowa State Daily an asset to the community by structuring our newsroom and taking that newsroom structure and making sure the community understands that,” Kealey said. “The ultimate goal is serving the public.”
