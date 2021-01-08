Fences rise to safeguard the U.S. Capitol while President Donald Trump’s blockade of GOP officials appears to be falling, and top Democrats request for his removal.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is pursuing President Donald Trump’s impeachment.
“Today, following the president’s dangerous and seditious acts, Republicans in Congress need to follow that example and call on Trump to depart his office- immediately,” Pelosi said. “If the president does not leave office imminently and willingly, the Congress will proceed without actions
Pelosi and Senate Leader Democrat Chuck Schumer called for the removal of Trump and requested for invocation of the 25th Amendment.
The authority to do so falls on Vice President Mike Pence-who opposes.
With Pence’s opposition, Democrats are back to where they were a year ago. Instead, this time they claim Trump used his powers to incite the breaching of the Capitol. Dirk Deam, teaching professor in political science at Iowa State, explained Trump is a threat and this charge is well placed.
“The notion of impeachment is to express the will of the House of Representatives that they have no confidence in the president’s ability to conduct the presidency, they are concerned and willing to remove the president as a result of some grievous infarction that impair the republic,” Deam said. “That clearly, is what is at stake here.”
For the last two months, Trump has fueled false rhetoric of a stolen election solely based on misinformation. Trump went to the extent of requesting election officials in Georgia to “find” votes in his favor. Following the call, Gabriel Sterling, Georgia's top election official took to a press conference Monday to debunk Trump’s false claims of voter fraud.
Twitter also has permanently suspended Trump's account “due to the risk of further incitement for violence”, according to a release from Twitter Friday evening, which is a platform where Trump has millions of followers.
At a rally on Wednesday, Trump encouraged his supporters to “walk down to the Capitol” while the electoral count was taking place. Trump referred to the election as an assault on democracy.
“We are going to cheer on our brave senators and congressmen and women,” he continued, “and we are probably not going to be cheering so much for some of them — because you will never take back our country with weakness.”
Trump was not at the Capitol to accompany his movement, but his faithful supporters did as he said.
“The dynamic going on with Trump, I am fairly certain, is he both the instigator and the audience for right-wing storytelling,” Deam said.
This rhetoric that Trump has created in regards to the election has been amplified by the right-wing media, and has continued to push the idea of a “stolen election,” in which Deam said this is a two way street.
Remaining consistent in their messaging, right-wing media, Trump and select Republicans continue to circle this confirmation bias. However, on the Independent Republic of Mike Graham, Claire Fox describes TalkRadio as “extended debate”.
This extended debate faced repercussions when Youtube banned the TalkRadio channel for contradicting experts' advice on the coronavirus.
“It ends up being this sort of closed-media narcissism where everybody is feeding each other’s deception,” Deam said.
On TalkRadio channel 77 WABC, former Mayor and Trump lawyer, Rudy Giuliani hosts a daily podcast, where he defends and president’s baseless claims relating to election fraud. After the Capitol mob, Giuliani argued on Friday’s show Mike Pence had a constitutional basis to object to the electoral vote because the election was illegatement in certain states. Deam said this is absolutely false and most of these politicians know this.
“They repeat the lie anyway and they put forward this process in congress to play to the Trump supporters because they are afraid of them. They are afraid of what will happen to their political careers if they don’t give them what they want,” Deam said
The demands for the removal of Trump begin yet again while several of his high-ranking officials resign after the insurrection on the Capitol. In a press briefing, Kayleigh McEnany, the White House Press Secretary called the violence appaulting in the a delivered statement on behalf of the White House.
“We condemn it — the president and this administration — in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable, and those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," McEnany said.
Republicans who once campaign alongside Trump, have since retracted support after Wednesday. Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler originally stated she would object to the electoral college vote but retracted that promise after the Capitol was overtook.
Two members of the Trump administration have since resigned including Secretary of Education Betsy Devos and Transportation Secretary, Elaine Chao.
“You impeach somebody because if you don’t you are afraid they will continue to abuse their power and that is exactly what Trump has done and it has manifest,” Deam said. “So Republicans may have increasing incentive to consider that and vote for removal.”
Mack Shelley, chairman of the political science department at Iowa State said Republicans are getting their comeuppance and it showed in this election. After the Georgia runoffs, Democrats now hold the presidency and both houses of Congress.
“The Republicans in the process managed to dig themselves into a really deep hole thanks to their extreme right-wing elements that are trying to hang on to Trump’s base,” Shelley said.
A poll found 70 percent of Republicans don't believe the 2020 election was fear and fair instead of the 35 percent who thought it was prior to the election, according to Politico.
“What has caused so much trouble for Republicans is they are afraid of what Trump will do to them with, lets say, the TalkRadio audience and right-wing media audience,” Deam said.
Wednesday, Sen. Mitt Romney (R) blamed Trump for the insurrection at the Capitol and has criticized Trump in the past. Romney said in his speech the best way to show respect for voters who were upset is by telling them the truth about the presidential election and Deam agrees even if people don’t like it.
“They may vote you out of office but that is your obligation as a representative,” Deam said. “Republicans are going to have to find that kind of courage and then somehow redevelop the skill of governing… otherwise they become irrelevant and the party ultimately disintegrates.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.