Trump has permanently been suspended from Twitter, after consecutively violating the companies rules.
“We have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” a release from Twitter reported.
This follows after the insurrection on the Capitol Wednesday, since Democrats have requested for the removal of Trump.
On Jan. 8 Trump tweeted about the 75,000 great American Patriots who voted for him, reminding them they will have a “giant voice” in the future as well as won’t be disrespected in any form.
Trump also announced in a Tweet shortly after he would not be attending the President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20
The assessment of the suspension in the statement concluded under the Glorification of Violence policy, aimed at preventing the glorification of violence that could inspire others to act in violence manners.
According to the release, the determinations were based on multiple factors which include:
President Trump’s statement that he will not be attending the Inauguration is being received by a number of his supporters as further confirmation that the election was not legitimate and is seen as him disavowing his previous claim made via two Tweets (1, 2) by his Deputy Chief of Staff, Dan Scavino, that there would be an “orderly transition” on January 20th.
The second Tweet may also serve as encouragement to those potentially considering violent acts that the Inauguration would be a “safe” target, as he will not be attending.
The use of the words “American Patriots” to describe some of his supporters is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol.
The mention of his supporters having a “GIANT VOICE long into the future” and that “They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” is being interpreted as further indication that President Trump does not plan to facilitate an “orderly transition” and instead that he plans to continue to support, empower, and shield those who believe he won the election.
Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter, including a proposed secondary attack on the US Capitol and state capitol buildings on January 17, 2021.
Twitter had recently suspended Trump’s account only to reinstate it. On Thursday Facebook also said it would block Trump on its platforms until the end of his term
“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook's chief executive said
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.