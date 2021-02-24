Ames police released the cause of death for Olivia Chutich after she was found unconscious in the parking lot of Iowa State sorority, Delta Delta Delta Sorority.
The causes of death was determined to be accidental and caused by “acute” alcohol intoxication and hypothermia. According to the release released on Wednesday, as the family of Chutich continues to mourn their loss they continue to ask for privacy.
Chutich, a member of Delta Delta Delta, was a junior at Iowa State University majoring in communication studies.
When police arrived at the Delta Delta Delta on Jan 22 at 9:49 a.m. Chutich, who was 21 years old, was deceased and on the ground on the parking lot. After investigators canvassed the area and completed follow-up interviews, there was no evidence of foul play at the scene.
Call the Ames Police department at (515)-239-5133 regarding any information relating to this incident.
