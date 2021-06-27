As Independence Day approaches, City Hall and most city departments and divisions will be closed July 5, according to a city of Ames press release. Normal operation hours for these institutions will resume July 6.
Fireworks in celebration of Independence Day will be near Jack Trice Stadium after dusk Saturday for everyone to see. The press release gave a reminder that lighting fireworks within Ames city limits is illegal, and those who are caught could face a simple misdemeanor charge with a minimum fine of $250.
There will also be a Fourth of July parade beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday on Main Street. The Fourth of July community breakfast will not happen this year, and the event is officially retiring, according to the press release.
CyRide services will not be available Sunday, and the bus system will follow the Saturday schedule July 5 instead of the usual weekday schedule. The Ames Public Library will also be closed on the Fourth of July, and regular hours will return July 5.
The Community Center and the Ames/ISU Ice Arena will be closed Sunday and will return for normal operations July 5. The Community Center will be open from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 5, and the Ice Arena will operate from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for public skating July 5.
The Furman Aquatic Center will be open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for tot time, lap swim and water walking; open swim will be allowed from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Visit the Furman Aquatic Center Facebook page or call the pool hotline at (515) 239-5434 before visiting to check for information regarding hours due to potentially fast-changing weather conditions. The Municipal Pool will be closed Sunday as well.
Finally, the Resource Recovery Plant at 110 Center Ave. will be closed July 5 due to Independence Day recognition.
