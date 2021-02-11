While COVID-19 mitigations are changing at the state level, Iowa State's policies remain unchanged.
Iowa legislators introduced a bill that, if passed, will not allow public, private or community colleges in Iowa to enforce COVID-19 restrictions such as wearing masks and social distancing off campus. House Study Bill 162 was introduced Jan. 28 and is currently in subcommittee.
While the bill hasn’t passed, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation Feb. 5 that reversed restrictions for Iowa businesses, including mask requirements, social distancing and gathering limits.
“I mean, nobody is mentioning loosening restrictions yet, and it's a darn shame that the governor has taken away the mask mandate and social distancing guidelines or the rules that she had with her emergency proclamation," said Story County Board of Health Chairman Dr. John Paschen. "We are so stinking close, it is irresponsible that she’s done this.”
Two Iowa lawmakers claimed Reynolds made the decision to remove mask mitigation without consulting staff in the Iowa Department of Public Health first.
Mayors from Des Moines, Iowa City, Ames and Cedar Rapids have announced they will be keeping their mask mitigation despite the governor's emergency proclamation.
“City councils have the ability to implement measures in communities that are more restrictive than the state of Iowa,” Ames City Attorney Mark Lambert said. “Ames and several other Iowa cities issued citywide face covering ordinances during a spike in cases to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Face coverings continue to be required by law in Ames.”
According to Iowa State's COVID-19 statement on social gatherings, both on- and off-campus gatherings must comply with public health orders on the federal, state, county, city and university levels.
“My understanding is that ISU processes/expectations around mask usage on campus will not be changing, and messages will be/have been shared via multiple communication channels, including social media,” said Erin Baldwin, Iowa State assistant vice president for health services in an email statement.
According to Iowa State's face covering policy statement, both students and faculty can face disciplinary actions in the case of deliberate failure to comply with university policies. This applies to students enrolled in in-person classes while faculty is a matter of policy conditions of employment.
“We are continuing to monitor the language of the bill and want to ensure that our students, faculty and staff are as safe as possible," said Josh Lehman, Iowa State Board of Regents senior communications director in an email statement. "There are activities associated with our universities, including athletics or other university-sponsored travel or events, which occur off campus.”
Lehman also said Iowa State’s Board of Regents hopes students and staff will still practice masking and social distancing off campus.
“It’s tough because I don’t know how to make other people want to take that small step just to put the mask on because all these experts are saying this could be big, this is such an easy thing to do and this could have such a huge effect, but there are still some folks who don’t,” said Zack Johnson, senior in political science.
A total of 327,255 people have tested positive in Iowa and 5,196 people have died since the pandemic began.
“People are so concerned about getting back to normal,” Paschen said. “… I want people to stop dying.”
