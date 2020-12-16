Shipments of Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 were shipped out across the country Monday, including to Iowa. As of Tuesday, 500 health care workers received the vaccine.
Gov. Kim Reynolds held a press conference Wednesday and said the first doses of the vaccine were sent to the University of Iowa Hospitals and clinics in Iowa City and Unity Point Health Medical Center in Des Moines on Monday. Since then, health care facilities, including Genesis and Mercy One, have received vaccines.
Reynolds said the state is anticipating the arrival of the other COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna, depending on the Food and Drug Administrations’ approval in the next few days. Vaccines will continue to be given to health care workers throughout the week.
Reynolds said it is normal and expected for Iowans to have questions about the vaccines. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) will provide information regarding the vaccines as it continues to develop. The IDPH will also begin reporting the numbers of vaccinations.
“We know that the more that you know, the more confident you’ll be in making decisions about the vaccination,” Reynolds said.
Reynolds also said she plans to be vaccinated after health care workers and long-term care residents and staff. This will depend on the prioritization of the vaccine throughout the week.
After Reynolds misallocated $21 million in CARES Act money, the state now has returned the money and has until the end of the month to properly spend the funds.
Reynolds said there is a plan to do so, but she is cautiously optimistic the deadline to spend the funds will be extended despite the federal disputes taking place over the second stimulus package.
Reynolds said the deadline extension would allow the state to allocate the funds in a more efficient and effective manner.
“My decision to wait is not based on any hesitancy about the vaccine, rather during this first phase, I wanted to make sure that those on the frontlines caring for Iowans and long-term care residents who are at risk are vaccinated first,” Reynolds said.
Kelly Garcia, the director of the Iowa Department of Human Services, said the prioritization of the vaccine for the next phases will be worked through in the next week. Garcia said education will be a key role in administering the vaccine, and there will be a plan for all Iowans, including those who are underrepresented.
“I would be remiss if I didn’t ask Iowans," Garcia said. "To maintain significant progress on the vaccine front, we have to keep up our fight using simple public health measures.”
This includes staying home if one feels sick, social distancing, washing hands and wearing a mask. All testing sites and labs will be closed Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
“COVID-19 isn’t over simply because the vaccine is here and beginning to be administered, but the finish line is in sight,” Reynolds said.
