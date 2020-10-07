Incorrect absentee ballots were issued to voters Oct. 5 in Ames precincts 1-4. Voters in these precincts received ballots for Ames 4-1 instead. The error is only in precinct 1-4 and was confined to one day, Oct. 5, the first day of absentee voting.
There are 729 voters impacted by the error in the Iowa House races District 45 and 46. These voters were sent a letter Tuesday morning informing them of their options if they did not receive the correct ballot.
The county auditor's office is prohibited by law from issuing correct ballots. According to a notice issued by Story County Auditor Lucy Martin, voters who received incorrect ballots have options that range from:
Returning the unvoted ballot by mail, postage is paid, spoiling it by marking “Void-send new ballot” on the return envelope. Ensure to write on the return envelope, not the ballot. The office cannot open the affidavit envelope and examine its contents. Voters will be issued the correct ballot by mail.
Returning the unvoted ballot by hand to the Auditor’s Office or a satellite voting location and informing the staff the ballot is being spoiled. Then, the voter has the option to either vote in person at any of these locations or ask for a new mailed ballot, and it is recommended that voters spoiling a ballot bring the letter that was sent from the Auditor's Office.
Returning the unvoted ballot through the mail or in-person. Voters must write on the return envelope, “Void-will vote at the polls on Election Day.” Then the voter must go to their polling locations anytime from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Nov. 3.
Vote and return the incorrect ballot. The Absentee Board will then re-mark your choice on the correct ballot style. Any vote for Iowa House district will not be counted; all other races will count.
Voters who have already voted and returned the ballot still have the above options available and are recommended to contact the Story County Auditor’s Office.
“Although the error is entirely my responsibility, it requires action on your part to correct," Martin said in the letter that was sent to the voters. "I am prohibited by law from submitting the correct ballot. I apologize for the inconvenience and welcome any questions you may have.”
Karen Kedrowski, chair of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, said the precinct was in a more established neighborhood, likely home to permanent residents of Ames.
“Also, students are scattered out all over town, so I am sure that there are Iowa Students that may be impacted by this,” Kedrowski said.
Kedrowski said due to a higher volume in absentee ballots, this could be an issue other county auditors struggle with, but the best advice she can give to voters is to make a plan and follow through with it. Something to remember before going to the polls is bringing a valid identification, such as a driver’s license or U.S. Passport. More information regarding student voting can be found at vote.iastate.edu.
“Vote early, think ahead,” Kedrowski said. “When you are going to vote, how you are going to vote, what you need to take with you and then follow your plan.”
