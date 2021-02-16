The Faculty Senate’s weekly meeting will take place Tuesday and will consist of project proposals and an overview for the spring semester with no new business to be addressed, according to the agenda.
During the meeting announcements from the following people and organizations include the Faculty Senate president, Faculty Senate president-elect, Senior Vice President and Provost, P&S Council, Student Government and Graduate and Professional Student Senate.
As a general overview, the Faculty Senate represents the general faculty of Iowa State University and participates in the shared governance of the university with the administration. It is made up of 82 representatives elected by the general faculty and divided into caucuses representing each of the seven colleges.
The Faculty Senate has legislative responsibility for general academic and educational policy, serving to facilitate communication among faculty, students and administration. It also cooperates with the administration in conflict resolution and advises the administration on budgetary and other policy matters.
Peter K. Dorhout, vice president for research, will speak to the senate along with Toyia K. Younger, senior vice president for Student Affairs.
The Faculty Senate represents and conducts the business of the general faculty. The Senate is responsible for educational policies and procedures, including the curriculum.
The advisory function of the Senate is obliged to advise the university community including the administration and Board of Regents on matters of the general welfare to the faculty and institution.
The Senate facilitates communication among members of the university community and assists in conflict resolution.
The next meeting will be on March 9. Access to the meeting agenda can be found here.
