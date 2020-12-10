Deaths related to COVID-19 in Iowa reach 3,120 as the state continues to gain control over the pandemic. Of those deaths, 99 of them were in the last 18 hours.
This is in trend with the rest of the county as the U.S. sets the record for daily deaths and hospitals to continue to face capacity limits.
In Iowa, 57 percent of COVID-19 related deaths are people 80 years and older. Over 1 million Iowans have tested for COVID-19 and 251,365 individuals have tested positive. In the last 18 hours, 2,089 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa.
In the last seven days, 20 percent of positive cases were individuals between 18-29 years old. Story County has a total of 7,292 positive cases and 21 COVID-19 related deaths.
Iowa is expected to receive a supply of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of December once approved by the FDA. The state will prioritize long term care facility residents and employees and healthcare workers when distributing the vaccine. Vaccines will become available to more groups and eventually the public as supply increases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.