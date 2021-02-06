Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds will be lifting mask mandates, social distancing requirements and restrictions on gatherings and businesses effective at 12:01 a.m. Sunday. The changes were announced Friday afternoon in Reynolds' latest emergency proclamation and were met with immediate condemnation by public health experts and some lawmakers.
“I’m horribly disappointed by her deciding this,” said John Paschen, chair of the Story County Board of Health.
Rep. Cindy Axne, a Democrat representing Iowa’s 3rd Congressional District, called the changes “short-sighted, ill-conceived, and dangerous” in a statement.
The eased restrictions will take effect just in time for Super Bowl Sunday, enabling larger gatherings both privately and at bars and restaurants to watch the championship football game. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued guidelines continuing to discourage large, in-person gatherings to watch the game and encourage safety measures like masks and social distancing if engaging in small gatherings.
A press release from the governor’s office did not provide a rationale for the timing of the change or the easing of restrictions more broadly. The governor’s office has not responded to a request for further comment.
While some bar and restaurant owners, along with some members of the public, will likely be glad for lifted mandates, others have expressed that they will continue to include limitations and restrictions in their establishments.
The Blazing Saddle, a bar in Des Moines’ East Village, said in a Facebook post that the bar would continue to require masks when patrons are not actively drinking.
Many public health experts have expressed concern that Super Bowl parties could become superspreader events, a danger that is likely to be exacerbated by Reynolds' eased restrictions.
“I’m afraid...if people take her lead as saying that it’s OK to do whatever you want,” Paschen said, “Super Bowl parties could turn into COVID-spreading parties.”
While the restrictions come during a decline in the rate of spread of COVID-19, Paschen said it shouldn’t be interpreted as a reason to let down our guard.
“We’d been doing so well, we’d been getting this under control...we’re getting vaccinated just as fast as we can,” Paschen said. “Nobody, nobody, in the medical field is saying to lighten up on mitigation measures.”
In addition to the proclamation’s timing in proximity to the Super Bowl, it also comes as new, more infectious variations of the virus have begun appearing in Iowa, including a variety first detected in the UK known by the designation B.1.1.7.
“With these new strains, we’re especially unsure of the effects,” Paschen said. “We need to keep our guard up, and this is not helping.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.