Another 706 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa, bringing the total number of individual positive cases to 96,243 out of the 844,083 individuals tested for an individual positive rate of 11.4 percent.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,421 deaths statewide. In Story County, a total of 3,641 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Story County remains at 17.
