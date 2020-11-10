The Iowa Department of Public Health reported an additional 2,782 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state. Now, Iowa’s individual case count is at 161,804 cases.
In response to the increase in cases, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced in a press conference Tuesday she would require masks for indoor public gatherings exceeding 25 and outdoor gatherings of 100 or more people.
The state of Iowa has a positivity rate of 15.4 percent while hospitals face capacity limits. Story county currently has 4,972 cases, ranking it in the top 10 counties for the highest cases in the state.
Reynolds’ new proclamation will not apply to schools or religious gatherings.
There have been 1,871 deaths in Iowa, 18 of them from Story county. Of these deaths, 1,217 cases have pre-existing conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.