Construction on 14th Street from Duff Avenue to Burnett Avenue and 15th Street from Duff Avenue to Clark Avenue will begin Monday.
This phase of construction is expected to finish within two to three weeks. The city of Ames has contracted with Manatt's Inc., and its subcontractor, Jet Drain, to complete work on manholes and intakes on these streets.
Because of the construction, 14th Street from Duff Avenue to Burnett Avenue and 15th Street from Duff Avenue to Clark Avenue will be closed to through traffic for the duration of the project.
Residents will have access to these streets.
Because of COVID-19, inspectors and contractors are instructed to maintain six feet apart from one another, use gloves and stay home when they are sick.
"All are encouraged to take note of construction activity in the area and allow extra travel time as delays may occur," according to the news release. "Exercise caution when traveling near the construction area. For safety reasons, please keep children and pets away from the construction zone."
More information about construction can be found on the city of Ames website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.