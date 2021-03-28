The Graduate and Professional Student Senate (GPSS) will meet virtually Monday to discuss five new pieces of legislation.
Senate Bill S21-05 will create a new contracted position, called the college chair, for each college in the university. The college chair will meet at least once a month with their respective college leadership and will be a nonessential election, according to the bill.
Another bill, S21-06, will also create a new contracted position. The bill will create a social media chair for the Senate to improve its social media presence, increase interactions with other departments and organizations and advertise for the GPSS, according to the bill.
Senate Bill S21-04 will increase the duties and scholarship of the senator-at-large, a position that serves as a liaison between the GPSS and Student Government.
The fourth bill on the agenda is S21-02, which is a proposal to amend the GPSS Constitution. The amendment will add the required risk management officer duties, which Iowa State requires all organizations to include in their constitutions.
The GPSS will also discuss S21-03. The bill will reallocate $160 from the Spring Social to Wellness Week. The GPSS is not hosting a spring social this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bill reallocates $60 for a custom fitness class and $100 for the honorarium of a speaker.
New business listed on the agenda includes the election of new GPSS officers for the 2021-22 school year.
The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Monday via WebEx, and the agenda is available on the GPSS website: gpss.iastate.edu.
