Student Government met for their weekly meeting Wednesday night at the Memorial Union where recycling, lectures and a much cooler ending to the session summarized the night.
The first topic of debate was about the potential of adding more garbage compactors to campus in order to achieve a more eco-friendly, clean Ames.
While Ames has many green compactors, which are meant for trash, there are far too few blue compactors that represent recycling.
The bill, which was authored by Sen. Julie Anderson, sophomore in agriculture and society and political science, met no real resistance as a cleaner, more cost-efficient way to dispose of recycling makes sense.
“Students want to recycle, they want to be eco-friendly and this is just a way for us to help provide that service to them,” President Morgan Fritz, sophomore in political science, said. “I think this is one of the easiest ways for us to lessen Iowa State’s carbon footprint while doing it at a cost-effective rate.”
The bill easily passed with a unanimous vote.
Another point of discussion for the night had to do with the approval of a new lectures committee contract.
The Committee on Lectures, for whom the contract was for, is directed by Amanda Knief. Knief is in charge of bringing all different types of speakers to Iowa State so students and other curious learners can gain knowledge.
Speakers include many doctors that are experts in different sorts of areas. Some future speakers include Dave Peterson, Iowa State political science professor, who helped author the book “Ignored Racism: White Animus Toward Latinos,” as well as Edward Snowden, the man famed for the U.S. Intelligence leak back in 2013.
All information can be found at the Iowa State website.
Compared to the past two meetings where the fiery statements about the First Amendment and phrases like, “we need to change,” emphatically stamped the night, Wednesday night had a much more tranquil feel. Instead of calls for change, shoutouts for peers’ good work ended the night.
“I think we had a good debate today,” Vice President Jacob Schrader, senior in economics, said. “I appreciated the work from people to focus. We moved beyond just asking questions and then taking the placard down to actually trying to argue for your position and your side.”
