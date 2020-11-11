Digits and decimals were moved around Wednesday night at the Memorial Union when Student Government established their priorities and criteria for the 2022 fiscal year during their last meeting of the semester.
After approving to amend the debts of the men’s basketball and ultimate frisbee club, the student body began chipping away at their headlining priorities and criteria bill.
Matthew Klaes, finance director of the Senate, gave details on just how big of an impact this bill has on Iowa State students.
“That’s the big bill,” Klaes said. “It dictates how we spend one-and-a-half million dollars of student fee money.”
The priorities and criteria bill gives student organizations a guide on how to be “funding eligible.”
“Organizations must demonstrate at least $20 of income per fiscal year per student member as listed by the Student Organization Database, unless that organization has been in existence for less than 365 days,” according to the bill.
As the final meeting concluded, Advait, senior College of Engineering senator, introduced an ironic final bill, especially as many Iowa State students face Prep Week, and argued for the support of the elimination of daylight saving time.
“This is a bill that essentially says we, as a university, support legislation that is currently underway in the Iowa House of Representatives and the Iowa Senate as well as in the United States Congress to make it so we don’t have to switch our clocks back and forth every year,” Advait said. “Instead, we just go onto permanent daylight saving time, which means we get that extra hour of sunlight in the evening throughout the year.”
The case for eliminating daylight saving time is because there has been a number of studies that have shown an increase in safety without daylight saving time.
“Permanent daylight saving time has been found to increase safety and reduce crime by up to 7 percent, resulting in $59 million saved in social costs, according to a peer-reviewed study from MIT,” according to the bill.
The bill was met with resistance as the extra hour of sleep was in the mind of the many college senators.
“I like waking up early, and when I wake up early and it is dark out, it makes me want to go back to bed," said Matt Stenzel, UROC senator. "So when I wake up and it is sunny out after daylight saving time, it makes me so happy.”
Hans Riensche, CALS senator, echoed the same message.
“So I’m a person who likes to stay up late and work on stuff, and that one time of year where I get to have that one more hour of sleep — glorious, just amazing,” Riensche said.
The night ended with everyone sending their best wishes to each other for Prep Week along with a safe break. Student Government will meet again next year. See you then.
