Iowa continues to see a steady rate of positive cases of COVID-19 as an additional 1,532 cases were reported since Wednesday.
This brings the total number of positive individuals in Iowa to 301,442. Story County currently has 8,551 confirmed cases of COVID-19 — seeing an increase of 114 cases since Tuesday.
While the state saw a slight increase in cases after the new year, Iowa is now on a slight downward trend of positive cases according to the state.
Since Wednesday, an additional 19 deaths have been reported, bringing the total count to 4,251 deaths related to COVID-19.
Of those, 3,888 cases had an underlying cause of death such as disease or injury according to the state’s report.
Story County has not seen an increase of COVID-19 related deaths since Wednesday, remaining at 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.