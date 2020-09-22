Another 400 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of individual positive cases to 78,862 out of the 726,607 individuals tested.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,285 deaths statewide.
In Story County, 3,316 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, and deaths for Story County remain at 17.
