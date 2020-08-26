Mike Pence has officially accepted the Republican vice-presidential nomination during the third night of the Republican National Convention.
Speakers for Wednesday night’s lineup included Laura Trump, Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst and Second Lady Karen Pence.
Mike Pence presented a speech from Fort McHenry in Baltimore, the battle site that inspired “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
“The heroes who held this fort took their stand for life, liberty and freedom and the American Flag,” Mike Pence said. “Those ideas have defined our nation, but they were hardly ever mentioned at last week’s Democratic Convention; instead, Democrats spent four days attacking America.”
Mike Pence thanked essential workers, military service members and the police force throughout the night. After protests took place across the country, Mike Pence said he and Donald Trump support the right to peaceful protest, but rioting and looting is not a peaceful protest.
“Let me be clear: the violence must stop,” Mike Pence said. “Whether in Minneapolis, Portland or Kenosha, too many heroes have died defending our freedom to see Americans striking each other down. We will have law and order back on the streets for every American of every race and creed and color.”
Mike Pence also sent his prayers out for those in states who are being affected by Hurricane Laura.
During Ernst’s speech, she took time to acknowledge the recent derecho disaster that took place in Iowa on Aug. 10.
“If you don’t live in Iowa, you may not have heard of it first,” Ernst said. “While reporters here were in the trenches covering the equivalent of a category two hurricane, most of the other national media looked the other way.”
Donald Trump recently visited Iowa to survey the damage that took place in Iowa after the storm and approved federal assistance for recovery.
“Knowing we have an ally in the White House is important,” Ernst said.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence differ somewhat in their political backgrounds. While Donald Trump is a New Yorker who came into the presidency with no political past, Mike Pence was a former Indiana governor and an established politician.
“Over the past four years, I have had the privilege to work closely with our president,” Mike Pence said. “I have seen him when the cameras are off. America sees President Trump in lots of different ways, but there is no doubt how President Trump sees America. He sees a nation for what it is. A nation that has done more good for this world than any other, a nation that deserves far more gratitude than grievance, and if you want a president who falls silent when our heritage is demeaned or insulted, he is not your man.”
After rumor rose of Donald Trump picking a new running mate earlier in the election year, Mike Pence pledged his service to the administration and America in tonight’s speech.
“I have learned a few things watching, watching [Donald Trump] deal with all we have been through over the past four years," Mike Pence said. "He does things in his own way, on his own terms; and when he has an opinion, he is liable to share it. He certainly kept things interesting, but more importantly, Donald Trump has kept his word to the American people.”
