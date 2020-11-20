Ames Public Library is hosting their final storytelling project, which will be centered around the topic of “Giving Thanks.” The importance of support networks, such as a chosen family, building community and mutual aid for members of the LGBTQIA+ community who are distant from their families will also be talked about.
According to the Ames Public Library website, the Pridefest 2020 Storytelling Project creates opportunities for local people to tell their stories during the Pridefest celebrations. These stories can be shared in multiple ways including through the scheduled event each month and through social media posts.
Maggie and Julia will be the special guests for the final storytelling event. They will both be speaking on the broad topic of "Giving Thanks” and have a musical performance during the virtual event.
“The Ames Pride Community is one of a kind and offers a great level of support for everyone,” Susan Gent, community engagement specialist, said.
Both Maggie and Julia hope to reach people that won’t consider asking for help and want to demonstrate how empowering and validating building a healthy support community can be for people.
Gent said that since everything is now virtual, many people have come forward with new ideas and stories for the storytelling project.
Stated in the program description, there will be an opportunity for the audience to share thanks for anyone who makes them feel supported, emotionally and materially.
“I worked with an amazing team of people who offered all different kinds of support and met so many people with a wide range of stories to share,” Gent said.
The Ames Pridefest Storytelling Project plans to host their last vitural event at 6 p.m. Nov. 21.
More information about this event can be found on the Ames Pridefest website.
