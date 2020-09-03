Iowa COVID-19 testing sites will be closed Sept. 7 for the Labor Day holiday, this also includes clinic sites.
Another 588 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of individual positive cases to 65,437 out of the 649,320 individuals tested.
The Iowa Department of Public Health reported a total of 1,134 deaths statewide and 48,551 individuals have recovered.
In Story County, and a total of 2,664 people have tested positive for COVID-19, the number of COVID-19 deaths in Story County is 16.
