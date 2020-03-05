The Pride Alliance will be hosting its second drag show of the school year this weekend.
The Spring Drag Show will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Sunday in the Great Hall of the Memorial Union.
The show is open to the public, including Iowa State students, faculty, staff and Ames community members, but tickets are required. Tickets are $10 at the door for Iowa State students with their student ID, $12 for community members and Iowa State faculty and staff and $7 for dues-paying Pride Alliance members.
“We put on a drag show because representation and visibility are important,” said Trinity Dearborn, president of the Pride Alliance, president of the Asexual Aromantic Alliance and senior in women's and gender studies. “We want to have a safe and inclusive space where people can try out drag and be exposed to drag, learn about what drag means and have a comfortable environment where people can take part in that as a performer or as a participant in the audience.”
The Pride Alliance draws performers from professionals in Iowa and local nonprofessionals in Ames.
“We have some professional royalty coming from around Iowa and around four non-professional performers,” Dearborn said.
Along with the professional and local drag performers, DubH's InnovAtion performance team will be performing as well.
DubH is Iowa State’s hip hop dance club and their performance team, InnovAtion, is tryout only. The group of dancers represents the club at different events on Iowa State's campus throughout the year. DubH has performances at the Iowa State Fashion Show, Iowa Wild Hockey, Minnesota Timberwolves and Relay for Life.
The Pride Alliance drag shows are different than most drag shows due to the reason they are hosted, as they are to raise money.
“This semester’s performance is going to replace our Midwest Bisexual Lesbian Gay Transgender Asexual College Conference (MBLGTACC) funds because Michigan was a pretty far trip and it was more expensive, but it will be exciting because it is in Wisconsin next year,” Dearborn said.
MBLGTACC is an annual conference held to connect, educate and empower queer and trans+ college students, faculty and staff around the Midwest and beyond. Pride Alliance attends every year with a delegation from Iowa State.
In the past, the Pride Alliance has also donated money to organizations like the Trevor Project and The Assault Care Center Extending Service and Support.
Though a drag show is a fun event, there is a certain etiquette the audience and performers are expected to follow.
“Tipping is a huge part of a drag performance,” Dearborn said. “Tipping is when you have $1 bills and you go up to the performer, usually on stage, and offer them the dollar with your hand, you know consent, safety, sanitary reasons. The more tips a person gets, the more people like the performance, so it's an awesome way to support the performer. Also, some of the tips will be donated to the Pride Alliance for our MBLGTACC fund.”
If attendees are in need of tip money, there is an ATM located in the Memorial Union and Pride Alliance members at the entrance can break larger bills.
Other important pieces of etiquette include physical and mental safety. Physical safety includes giving the performer space to do their routine. Mental safety includes knowing that drag shows tend to be loud and full of flashing lights and knowing that leaving the room to take a breath is encouraged for those who need it.
“Get loud, the more involved as an audience, the better,” Dearborn said. “The performer will feel it, it will be a much more invigorating and fun time if the audience is involved rather than cricket noises.”
The Pride Alliance is the oldest LGBTQIA+ student organization on campus and its mission is to provide a safe space where students and guests can discuss and learn about the LGBTQIA+ community, their sexual orientation and gender identity. The Pride Alliance will also be selling buttons and t-shirts at the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.