Rachel Junck is approaching her one-year anniversary on the city council. She represents the 4th Ward, which includes Iowa State University’s campus, Campustown, sorority and fraternities, off-campus apartments as well as smaller neighborhoods.
Junck is a lifelong resident of Ames and is a senior at Iowa State majoring in chemical engineering as well as being involved in the masters of business program.
What makes Junck so important is that she is a student at Iowa State. This is important because 50 percent of the Ames residents are college students and this helps the university and students to have a voice on the city council.
Junck began her campaign during the summer of 2020 and through hard work and the encouragement of friends and family, she won the election and was sworn in on Jan. 2, 2020. Her term will last four years.
Throughout her first year on the city council, Junck has faced a lot of challenges. One of the biggest challenges for her was figuring out how to vote in the correct way. There are a lot of things to consider when making a final decision.
“Instead of just having my own opinion about something I had to be able to combine data, staff reports, community options and other council ideas as well as my own ideas and thoughts,” Junck said. “Using all of these I could come to a good conclusion that would be the best for the city of Ames.”
One of Junck’s biggest accomplishments was getting elected. The biggest one for Junck was that she was able to complete one of her big camping promises.
“During my campaign I talked a lot about funding a climate action plan for the city of Ames so that we can look at our carbon emissions and begin to lower them,” Junck said. “I am most proud of setting the funding aside for that climate action plan and just this past week passing an RFP so we can get a consultant to start the work on our climate action plan.”
Junck is still unsure of what her future on the city council might hold. She is not sure at this point in time if she will run for reelection. Her focus is on the now and what she can accomplish during her next three years.
“As a lifelong resident of Ames and as a student I felt like I could represent the student issues of the people I'm around all day taking classes and working with,” Junck said. “But I am also a lifelong resident and I want to be an accountable representative for all of the people of Ames.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.