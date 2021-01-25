The Ames City Council meeting will host a public hearing for Ames residents to share their opinion on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBP) regarding the request for the third wave of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
This act will help those who have been affected by the pandemic.
Prior to the public hearing, there was a five-day period where the public could submit their responses from Jan. 21 to 25.
Leading this project is Vanessa Baker-Latimer, the housing coordinator for the city of Ames. The city was awarded funds back in April 2020 and she has been working on this project ever since.
“The public and human service agencies may know of needs that the city is unaware that is occurring,” Baker-Latimer said. “The community can have suggestions or just want to express support or concerns.”
Some of the items this bill would help with include the Renter Relief Assistance Program, Mortgage Relief Assistance Program and Utility Relief Assistance for both renters and homeowners. If passed, the city would be granted a total of $356,455 to utilize.
This money could end up helping families, households as well as individuals. Public housing, households receiving government-based rental assistance and those that receive monthly assistance through community services or charitable programs are also not eligible for the program.
“Due to the coronavirus pandemic, businesses closed, citizens lost their jobs, unemployment benefits ended and moratoriums ended,” Baker-Latimer said. “Citizens are unable to pay their rent, mortgage or utility bills and were subject to evictions, foreclosures and utility shut-offs.”
This money will be used to help all the applicants who need to meet the qualifications.
The Department of Housing and Urban Development established a list of qualifications including an income limit based on family size, must be a resident of the city of Ames, must show there was a loss directly related to COVID-19 and must prove they had no other assistance from any outside sources.
The timeline for the aid depends on the number of eligible applicants and the number of funds available. The government has given a two to three year possible time frame.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.