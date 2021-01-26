Iowa State’s Department of Public Safety created a new team of students to help promote campus COVID-19 safety.
These students are called Campus Safety Ambassadors and will visit rooms and spaces on campus to enforce student compliance with Cyclones Care behaviors and Iowa State gatherings guidelines such as mask-wearing and physical distancing.
These students will reward those that they see following these guidelines.
To promote these safety measures, Iowa State also has a website for individuals to schedule room usage.
Rooms can also be reserved by contacting on-campus venues such as the Student Innovation Center and the Memorial Union.
The Student Activities Center has also compiled a list of location reservations.
Questions can be directed to csarequest@iastate.edu. Those wishing to schedule a Campus Safety Ambassador visit can also contact that email address.
