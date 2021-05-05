Iowa State's plans involving testing for COVID-19 over the summer and updated vaccination numbers were announced Wednesday.
The email stated "As of May 1, Iowa State University has administered 8,000 doses of vaccine through our on-campus clinics. According to the Iowa Department of Public Health, 45% of Iowans age 18 and older are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19."
The Johnson and Johnson will be available for students at a campus clinic in State Gym on Thursday and Friday. The clinic will then finish in two weeks with individuals who have already schedule their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
More vaccines will be available in August, according to the email.
COVID-19 testing is open this summer at the Thielen Student Health Center with Johnny's site at Hilton Coliseum closing Thursday.
Wednesday's email encourages students to "access COVID tests through Test Iowa, local pharmacies, or their health care provider."
Final updates to the university's daily and weekly testing dashboards are being posted on Monday.
The case investigation and contact tracing is soon transitioning to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The university's face covering policy, which requires students to wear face coverings indoors and in some other outdoor areas still remains.
Here is a link to the COVID-19 face covering policy.
Plans regarding COVID-19 mitigation strategies in the fall are still being decided according to the email.
"Appropriate Cyclones Care behaviors and other mitigation measures for fall are under consideration. More information will be announced in mid-July," the email says.
The email says the COVID-19 response website is transitioning to the Move Forward website on Monday, the URL for the website will remain unchanged. Content regarding the COVID-19 response site will be archived.
The last Cyclones Care symptom checker will be sent out on Friday.
The Wednesday email received by the Iowa State community was sent from University President Wendy Wintersteen, John Lawrence (Chair of the Moving Forward Coordinating Committee and Vice President for Extension and Outreach), and Erin Baldwin (Associate Vice President for Student Health and Wellness and Director of Thielen Student Health Center).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.