One day after announcing the highest number of single-day deaths from COVID-19 in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced a new record for single-day deaths.
Reynolds said that 14 Iowans died from April 29 to April 30 from COVID-19 and 302 new positive tests recorded and 1,028 negative tests.
That brings the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Iowa to 7,145. 89 percent of today’s positive cases are from 22 counties where restrictions will remain in place after May 1. 198 of the 302 new cases are from Blackhawk, Dallas and Polk counties.
The 14 deaths were reported in the following counties:
- One middle-aged adult (40-61 years) from Dubuque County
- Three older adults (61-80 years) from Linn County
- One middle-aged adult (40-61 years) from Marshall County
- Two older adults (61-80 years) and three elderly adults (81+) from Muscatine County
- Three elderly adults (81+) from Polk County
- One elderly adult (81+) from Scott County
Reynolds said that COVID-19 currently has a 38 percent recovery rate in Iowa with 2,697 Iowans having recovered. 42,667 total tests have been conducted in Iowa for a per capita rate of 1 in 74 Iowans being tested.
On May 1, restrictions that were put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 will be eased in counties where Reynolds said “virus activity is low or where there is none at all.”
